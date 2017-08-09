Freight trucking decrease contributes to decline of overall index

The official freight index, which measures freight movement in tons and ton-miles, reveals June freight moved downward significantly for trucking and water freight, enough to move the entire index down compared with May.
According to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics of the U.S. Department of Transportation, the Freight Transportation Services Index for June fell 0.8 percent to 126.2. In May, the index rose 2 percent, reaching an all-time high of 127.2. The previous record was set in February at 126.4.
The June index is 33.3 percent above the low that was set during the recession in April 2009. TSI records began in 2000.
Trucking freight dipped to 139 from 139.4, a decrease of less than 1 percent. Numbers from the American Trucking Associations reveal a tonnage decrease of 4.3 percent in June to 138.5 from 144.1 in May. ATA calculates the tonnage index based on surveys of its membership.
According to the DOT, the TSI’s downward movement comes despite positive signals elsewhere in the economy. Positive growth was seen in employment, housing starts and personal income. The Federal Reserve Board Industrial Production index rose by 0.4 percent in June because of growth in manufacturing and mining. The Institute for Supply Management Manufacturing index rose to 57.8, indicating accelerating growth.
