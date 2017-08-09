Michigan's clampdown on truckers runs through Aug. 25

Law enforcement officers in Michigan are spending the summer focusing their attention on truckers. The extra focus is part of an operation called “Summer of Semi Safe D.” The operation is looking for unsafe driver behaviors by truckers as a response to an increase in fatalities involving commercial vehicles.
The initiative runs through Friday, Aug. 25.
According to a state of Michigan news release, “special attention will be paid to semi-tractor trailers, as they were involved in 72 percent of the 2016 deadly accidents involving a commercial motor vehicle.”
“This enforcement effort is in direct response to what we saw on our roads in 2016, a 41 percent increase in deaths involving commercial vehicles,” said Capt. Michael A. Krumm, commander of the MSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division.
However, what the stats do not reveal is who was at fault in those crashes. Studies reveal that about 80 percent of crashes involving commercial vehicles were the fault of the other vehicle’s driver.
According to the FMCSA’s Large Truck and Bus Crash Facts for 2015, two-thirds of all fatal truck crashes reported no driver-related factors for the truck driver. Narrowed down to distracted drivers, 94 percent of fatal truck crashes found the trucker was not distracted. Conversely, more than half (57 percent) of truck-car crashes found driver-related factors among the passenger vehicle drivers.
