Baton Rouge Police search for suspect in trucker's death

, Land Line Digital Content Editor | Wednesday, August 09, 2017
Authorities in Baton Rouge, La., are searching for a suspect in the robbery and murder of a Tennessee trucker who was shot and killed in a strip mall parking lot on Tuesday, Aug. 8.
Truck driver Keith Odom, 49, of Jonesborough, Tenn., was repairing a trailer tire while waiting to make a delivery at a surplus warehouse store in the Longbow shopping center in Baton Rouge, according to police. Police say a suspect approached Odom at around 8 a.m. and robbed him before shooting him. Odom was transported to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Sgt. L’Jean McKneely, a spokesman for the Baton Rouge police department, says officers detained and questioned some individuals in connection with the shooting but have no suspect in custody at this time.
“Right now, it’s still an ongoing investigation,” he said on Wednesday, Aug. 9.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Baton Rouge Police Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
An OOIDA Senior Member, Odom worked for Travis Brown Trucking, Jonesborough. His friend and coworker Chris Boy said Odom, who had parked at the shopping center and stayed overnight in his truck, was scheduled to deliver his load at 8:30 a.m.
“If it would’ve held off another hour, he’d have been out of there and gone,” Boy said in a phone interview with Land Line on Wednesday.
Boy said this was the first time that Odom had delivered a load at that location. He said his friend had been in Houston Sunday night making a delivery, and picked up a load from another broker to get to Baton Rouge. He said he’d spoken with Odom the night before he was killed.
“He was a great friend and a great person. He’d give you the shirt off his back,” he said. “Trucking was in his blood. He never had a bad thing to say about nobody. He always tried to help anybody he could.”
