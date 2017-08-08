FMCSA formally withdraws sleep apnea proposal

A rulemaking aimed at addressing policies regarding obstructive sleep apnea in the trucking industry was formally withdrawn on Tuesday, Aug. 8.
Instead of moving forward with any rules regarding sleep apnea, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration published in the Federal Register that it believes “current safety programs” are the appropriate avenues to address the issue. The decision does not rule out the possibility of the FMCSA issuing a notice of proposed rulemaking for sleep apnea at a later time.
There has never been a specific FMCSA regulation regarding sleep apnea, but the agency does prevent any person with a medical history or clinical diagnosis of any condition likely to interfere with their ability to drive safely from being medically qualified to operate a commercial motor vehicle in interstate commerce.
For now, the withdrawal means the FMCSA is maintaining the status quo when it comes to the way certified medical examiners address truck drivers who they believe are at a high risk of having obstructive sleep apnea.
Without a formal regulation regarding sleep apnea, the FMCSA has relied on guidance. In an FMCSA bulletin from January 2015, the agency said it “does not require that these drivers be considered unfit to continue their driving careers, only that the medical examiner make a determination whether they need to be evaluated and, if warranted, demonstrate they are managing their obstructive sleep apnea to reduce the risk of drowsy driving.”
However, the FMCSA said it will consider an update to its January 2015 bulletin to medical examiners. According to the notice, the FMCSA would use the updated August 2016 Medical Review Board recommendations as a basis for updating the bulletin. During those August 2016 meetings, the Medical Review Board suggested mandatory screening for any truck driver with a body mass index of at least 40, with admitted fatigue or sleeping during wakeful periods, or for any drivers who have been involved in a sleep-related motor vehicle accident. The board also suggested mandatory screening for drivers who possess a BMI of 33 and have at least three of the following “risk” factors:
- Untreated hypertension
- Type 2 diabetes
- Loud snoring
- Witness apneas
- Small airway/Mallampati score
- A neck size of 17 inches or more for males and 15.5 for females
- Age 42 or older
- Male or post-menopausal female
- Untreated hypothyroidism
- Stroke, coronary or artery disease
- Micrognathia or retrognathia
The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association criticized the recommendation, contending a large majority of truck drivers are male and age 42 or older. And since most people with a BMI of 33 will also have a neck size of at least 17, the BMI is essentially reduced from 40 to 33. The 2012 guidelines called for anyone with a BMI of 35 or more to be tested.
OOIDA filed a lawsuit against the FMCSA in January, claiming that the agency’s rule on medical examiner’s certification integration added sleep apnea regulatory language that bypassed the rulemaking process.
“While it is nice to see FMCSA take a more open and perhaps enlightened view on proposed regulations, when it comes to the sleep apnea proposal the agency’s answer is as clear as mud,” says OOIDA Executive Vice President Todd Spencer said. “Simply using guidelines without the benefit of public scrutiny and comment can’t bypass the rulemaking process. That bigger issue is the subject of the lawsuit we filed against the agency in January.”
In March 2016, the FMCSA appeared to be making its first steps toward a sleep apnea regulation as it joined with the Federal Railroad Administration for an advanced notice of proposed rulemaking that sought data and information concerning the prevalence of moderate-to-severe obstructive sleep apnea among individuals occupying safety-sensitive positions in highway and rail transportation.
The FMCSA held three public listening sessions on the matter and received comments from truck drivers, fleet owners, and medical professionals. A survey released by the American Transportation Research Institute found that 53 percent of drivers pay out-of-pocket for sleep studies.
OOIDA issued formal comments against a possible rulemaking, citing reports that show there is insufficient data to show a relationship between moderate-to-severe obstructive sleep apnea and increased crash risk.
Last month, Land Line first reported that the FMCSA released a notice that it had “determined there is not enough information available to support moving forward with a rulemaking action, and so the rulemaking will be withdrawn.”
The Federal Railroad Administration also withdrew its proposed rulemaking.
