Trucking freight has improved nearly 40 percent since recession

The Great Recession from about 2007 to 2009 decimated revenues for industries across the globe, including transportation. So how much has improved since then? The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Bureau of Transportation Statistics recently crunched the numbers to answer that question.
From June 2009 (end of recession) to December 2016, five of six freight transportation modes have improved. Growth is defined using the bureau’s Freight Transportation Services Index. According to a bureau news release, the index tends to move ahead of economic slowdowns and accelerations.
Of the six transportation modes, rail intermodal improved the most, at 50.6 percent. The lone mode of freight transportation to do worse since the end of the recession is rail carloads, with a 0.8 percent decrease in the index.
Changes for all modes:
- Rail intermodal – 50.6 percent increase
- Trucking – 37.8 percent increase
- Pipeline – 29.6 percent increase
- Waterborne – 23.2 percent increase
- Air freight – 21.7 percent increase
- Rail carloads – 0.8 percent decrease
The bureau reports the decline in rail carloads coincides with the decline of coal shipments. Coal shipments peaked in 2008 at 878.8 million tons and have since steadily declined to 638.1 million tons in 2015.
During the recession, the index fell 16.3 percent from January 2008 to April 2009. To date, April 2009 remains the index’s all-time low at 94.7. The latest index numbers have May at an all-time high at 126.8.
Trucking experienced the smallest hit during the recession with a 14.5 percent decline in the index. Air freight was affected the most with a 26.5 percent decrease in freight numbers.
Copyright © OOIDA
Comments