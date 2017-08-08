New York doctor guilty of fraudulent medical exams must forfeit $50,000

A New York doctor who was decertified by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration in 2015 and officially indicted in 2016 has been sentenced for conducting fraudulent CDL medical examinations, according to federal court documents.
Gerald Surya was sentenced in a U.S. District Court in Brooklyn to five years of probation, with home detention included in the first six months. In addition to the forfeiture of $50,000, Surya must also pay a $3,000 fine and $100 assessment fee.
In September 2015, a criminal complaint against Gerald Surya, M.D., 45, was unsealed in federal court. According to the complaint, Surya was authorized to conduct Department of Transportation medical examinations and certifications for CDL applicants at his office at the JFK International Airport in New York. However, Surya never examined the applicants. Rather, the exams were conducted by other staff members who were not properly trained, qualified or authorized.
FMCSA contacted drivers who were examined by Surya. Affected drivers had to receive a new DOT physical examination from a certified medical examiner under the National Registry. Drivers had 60 days to complete the new exam.
After the 60-day period passed, all examinations conducted by Surya were voided. All drivers who do not complete a new exam within the 60-day period will not be considered medically certified and will have their CDL downgraded to a noncommercial class.
Nearly 4,000 drivers have certificates issued by Surya. Surya faced a maximum of 15 years in prison. Although the complaint was brought forward as far back as October 2014, a federal grand jury did not indict Surya until March 3, 2016.
Copyright © OOIDA
Comments