New Jersey bill would make Route 29 truck ban permanent

, Land Line state legislative editor | Tuesday, August 08, 2017
A pursuit underway at the New Jersey statehouse would set new regulations on truck traffic along one highway in the Trenton area.
Since 2002, traffic regulation in the state has prohibited trucks in excess of 26,000 pounds along state Route 29 from its intersection with Interstate 95 to its intersection with state Route 129. The regulation, however, is not permanent.
The Senate Transportation Committee voted unanimously to advance a bill to make the ban permanent.
Sen. Shirley Turner, D-Mercer, said the additional step is necessary to make sure the regulation is not changed in the future.
“Many people have expressed concerns about Route 29 and the hazards that come along with a busy road like this one,” Turner said in written remarks. “That portion of the highway is a heavily traveled route which navigates through residential and commercial areas in the city of Trenton.”
She singled out hazardous materials haulers who she says use the route and local city streets to access nearby facilities in Pennsylvania. Their presence in this congested area is dangerous, she said.
“This bill will amend the current law and will provide strict enforcement to ensure these roads remain free of large trucks,” she said.
Exceptions to the ban would be made for deliveries, pickups, or providing services on or within three miles of the route. The New Jersey Department of Transportation commissioner could also permit trucks hauling certain rapidly setting concrete mixtures to use SR 29 from its intersection with I-95 to its intersection with U.S. 1.
The bill, S3000, awaits consideration on the Senate floor. If approved there, it would advance to the Assembly.
Turner has a history with efforts to limit truck traffic along local roads in the area. She was behind a 2001 law to permanently ban large trucks from SR 29 north of I-95 to SR 12 in Frenchtown.
In 2008, she introduced a bill to ban all large trucks from any roadway other than interstate highways, the New Jersey Turnpike or the Atlantic City Expressway. Truckers would have been permitted to exit affected highways to eat, rest or seek truck repairs.
During the same legislative session she also offered a measure that was intended to cut truckers a break on tolls along the New Jersey Turnpike. Specifically, her failed pursuit sought to reduce truck tolls by 50 percent between the hours of midnight and 6 a.m.
Turner wrote at the time that concern about wear and tear, as well as safety on local roads makes it more cost effective to cut truck tolls in half “to encourage truckers to use the facility, which was designed for such traffic.”
