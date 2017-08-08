SensiGuard: Cargo theft values up, number of incidents declining

Reported incidents of cargo theft were down, but the average loss value of stolen merchandise spiked significantly compared to the first quarter of 2017, according to the latest report from logistics and security professionals. Both the number of incidents and average loss values have declined by double digits compared to the same quarter in 2016.
From April to June, companies recorded 126 incidents of cargo theft in the U.S., down from 140 for the previous quarter, with an average loss value per incident of $140,162, up from $124,933 in the previous quarter, according to a report issued Tuesday. Those numbers represent a 10 percent decrease in volume and 12 percent increase in value compared to the first quarter of 2017. The numbers also represent a 28 percent dip in thefts and a 13 percent decline in loss values compared to April-June 2016. The number of thefts valued at over $1 million during the quarter was four, compared to one such theft in the first quarter of 2017 and three such thefts during the same period in 2016.
The SensiGuard Supply Chain Intelligence Center, formerly known as FreightWatch, specializes in tracking supply chain information and cargo thefts around the globe. The company publishes quarterly reports in addition to an annual report on cargo theft. The report notes that delays in incident reporting typically cause measurable increases in theft volumes in the weeks following the quarterly reports, and totals from the most recent quarter are expected to rise.
Food and Beverages dominated in terms of theft by product, accounting for nearly one in every five loads reported stolen. Home and Garden loads represented 16 percent of thefts during the quarter. Electronics loads were the third-most commonly pilfered loads, representing 13 percent of total thefts.
California remains the top state for cargo theft, with 29 percent of all reported thefts occurring in the Golden State. The rate represents a 28 percent decrease compared to Q1 2017, and a decline of 24 percent compared to the same quarter in 2016. Texas came in second with 15 percent of total reported thefts, followed by Tennessee (12 percent), Florida (9 percent) and Georgia (4 percent). Tennessee recorded a 467-percent increase in the number of reported cargo thefts compared to the previous quarter, according to the report, and a 600-percent spike in reported incidents year-over-year. The top five states accounted for 68 percent of all reported cargo thefts.
Theft of full truckloads remains the most prevalent method of cargo theft, accounting for 74 percent of all reported thefts.
Each report also spotlights a key segment or trend in cargo theft. In the latest report, the company focuses on miscellaneous product data recorded from July 2015 to June 2017. The number of theft incidents involving miscellaneous cargo, which typically consists of mixed load retail freight bound for big box retail stores or similar distribution centers, has nearly doubled during the past two years, accounting for 11 percent of reported incidents.
The report states that the diversity in the shipment can cause thefts to go unreported “if no single victim’s losses were enough to justify an insurance claim or police report.”
“This same lack of high-value density for any single victim typically means that advanced security measures are not utilized on such shipments and that thieves will have an easier time escaping detection and capture when committing the theft,” the report stated.
Copyright © OOIDA
