Tony Justice, Bill Weaver featured on GATS concert lineup

A pair of OOIDA members will be featured as musical performers during the Great American Trucking Show from Aug. 24-26 in Dallas.
OOIDA Member Tony Justice will headline the Take a Load Off With GATS and Uber Freight party on Friday, Aug. 25, at Eddie Deen’s Ranch in downtown Dallas. OOIDA Member Bill Weaver, as well as Jayne Denham, also will be performing. Eddie Deen’s Ranch is across the street from the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, where GATS is being held.
Justice, a truck driver from Dandridge, Tenn., has quickly gained exposure in the country music world over the past couple of years. He opened for John Michael Montgomery at GATS in 2016 and opened for Thompson Square at the Mid-America Trucking Show in Louisville, Ky., earlier this year. His latest album, Stars, Stripes and White Lines, was released in late June.
Weaver, a truck driver from Flippin, Ark., has also grown in popularity. He performed on the Red Eye Radio Stage at MATS, and he is working on his newest album, Burnin’ the Old School Down.
Denham has earned three No. 1 hits on the Australian country music charts.
The show at Eddie Deen’s will start at 5:15 p.m. on Friday. Admission to the concert is free with a ticket, which can be found at the Uber Freight booth in Lobby B of GATS. People also can preregister for tickets here.
In addition to the concert, Red Eye Radio Network will host several live performances at GATS. The musical artists will include Justice, Weaver, Denham, Tyler Farr, Jerrod Niemann and Janie Fricke. The musicians also will visit Red Eye Radio’s lobby booth to sign autographs, take photos and talk with drivers.
