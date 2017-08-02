Daimler issues two separate recalls for Freightliner and Western Star trucks

Daimler Trucks North America has issued a safety recall for certain Freightliner and Western Star trucks, according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration documents. Recalls deal with tow hooks and battery cables.
The first recall affects certain 2018 Freightliner and Western Star trucks equipped with tow hooks used for recovery purposes. Tow hooks may fail during use without warning, leading to a sudden release of the vehicle.
Affected trucks include:
- 2018 Freightliner 114SD
- 2018 Freightliner 122SD
- 2018 Freightliner Cascadia
- 2018 Freightliner M2 Business Class
- 2018 Western Star 4700
- 2018 Western Star 5700
Owners will be notified and faulty tow hooks will be replaced for free. The recall is expected to begin on Sept. 14. For more information, call 800-745-8000 with recall number FL-742.
The second recall affects 2014-2017 Freightliner Custom XCR chassis. A battery cable mounting bracket may not have been installed correctly. Consequently, the improperly routed and clipped battery cable can contact the frame rail, possibly causing chafing and short circuiting.
Owners will be notified and dealers will inspect and revise the battery cable mounting bracket and cable routing for free. The recall is expected to begin on Sept. 14. For more information, call 800-745-8000 with recall number FL-741.
