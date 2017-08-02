FMCSA issues guidance on CDL testing

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration plans to issue regulatory guidance, announcing that state driver licensing agencies may agree to administer the commercial driver’s license test to individuals from another state.
The document, which is scheduled to be published in the Federal Register on Aug. 3, also clarifies that state driver licensing agencies may agree to facilitate the commercial learner’s permit application for residents of another state.
“Today’s guidance makes clear that state driver licensing agencies may accept applications for commercial learner’s permits and administer the general knowledge test to individuals taking commercial motor vehicle driver training in that state, but who are not domiciled there,” the document said.
To do so, the state driver licensing agency administering the general knowledge test must transmit the tests directly, securely and electronically to the applicant’s state of domicile. The state of domicile would also need to agree to accept the test results and issue the commercial learner’s permit.
In October 2016, the FMCSA published a final rule that allowed states to accept applications from active-duty military personnel who are stationed in that state, as well as administer the written and skills test for a commercial learner’s permit or commercial driver’s license.
During the rule-making process, the American Trucking Associations requested that all drivers be allowed to take both the written and skills tests outside their state of domicile. In January, the ATA requested regulatory guidance to clarify the issue.
“While today’s guidance is in answer to general knowledge testing as addressed in FMCSA regulations, we note that this regulatory guidance is consistent with the agency’s Oct. 13, 2016, final rule, which amended the CDL regulations to ease the transition of military personnel into civilian careers (as commercial drivers),” the document said.
The guidance becomes applicable Aug. 3, 2017, and it won’t expire until Aug. 3, 2022.
