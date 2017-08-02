New test program gives drivers a break from some no-fault crashes

, Land Line Digital Content Editor | Wednesday, August 02, 2017
The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is now giving drivers an opportunity to request a review on certain types of crashes, with an eye toward removing no-fault crashes from Compliance, Safety, Accountability records.
Citing input received during a 2016 notice of proposed rulemaking, FMCSA announced it will accept requests for data review to “evaluate the preventability of certain categories of crashes.” The demonstration program began Aug. 1. Requests can be made to review crashes occurring on or after June 1. A motor carrier or driver must have a DataQ account to submit a request for review electronically through the DataQ website.
In comments filed as part of the rulemaking process, The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association called the new program a step in the right direction.
“Accidents that are not the fault of the driver or motor carrier should not be counted against them nor should they be interpreted to predict the likelihood that the motor carrier will be involved in a future accident,” OOIDA comments stated.
Crash types that qualify for a review include eight types of crashes:
- When the CMV was struck by a motorist driving under the influence (or related offense);
- When the CMV was struck by a motorist driving the wrong direction;
- When the CMV was struck in the rear;
- When the CMV was struck while it was legally stopped or parked, including when the vehicle was unattended;
- When the CMV struck an individual committing or attempting to commit suicide by stepping or driving in front of the CMV;
- When the CMV sustained disabling damage after striking an animal in the roadway;
- When the crash was the result of an infrastructure failure, falling trees, rocks, or other debris; or
- When the CMV was struck by cargo or equipment from another vehicle.
As proposed in the July 2016 notice, FMCSA will use the preventability standard in 49 CFR part 385, Appendix B:
“If a driver who exercises normal judgment and foresight could have foreseen the possibility of the accident that in fact occurred, and avoided it by taking steps within his/her control which would not have risked causing another kind of mishap, the accident was preventable.”
The agency says all crashes will be determined preventable if documentation shows that the driver was in violation of an existing out-of-service order at the time of the crash or if the post-crash inspection revealed that an out-of-service violation existed before the crash.
The agency says it will not require someone submitting a request for review to include any specific documentation from third parties, nor will they require evidence of conviction, but it will be incumbent on the submitter to provide sufficient documentation that a crash was not preventable. FMCSA reserves the right to request additional information on the crash.
Among the evidence and documentation FMCSA says it will accept are video files that are 5 MB or smaller in specific video container formats.
After a request has been submitted through the DataQ system, FMCSA will use contractors to complete two stages of review. During Stage 1, a reviewer is responsible for collecting all documents related to the crash from the submitter and FMCSA systems, while the Stage 2 experienced crash reporter is responsible for evaluating the documents, including Motor Carrier Management Information System (MCMIS) crash information, and making a recommendation to FMCSA as to whether compelling evidence demonstrates that the crash meets one of the three crash types: “not preventable,” “preventable” or “undecided.”
An FMCSA reviewer will then review the evidence considered by the Stage 1 reviewer and the Stage 2 recommendation. If FMCSA agrees with the recommendation, it will be noted in the public Safety Measurement System (SMS) display within 60 days. If FMCSA’s determination differs from the Stage 2 recommendation, an additional final reviewer will be used.
The three crash types, or preventability decisions, will be displayed as follows:
- Not Preventable – The public display of SMS will include a notation that reads, “FMCSA reviewed this crash and determined that it was not preventable.” For logged-in users (motor carriers viewing their own data, FMCSA, and law enforcement users), two Crash Indicator BASIC percentiles will be calculated, one with and one without the not preventable crash(es).
- Preventable – The public display of SMS will include a notation that reads, “FMCSA reviewed this crash and determined that it was preventable.” (A preventable determination will not result in a higher severity weighting for the crash as to not discourage participation in the demonstration program. However, FMCSA will include this as part of their analysis of the program.)
- Undecided – In these cases, the documentation submitted did not allow for a conclusive decision by reviewers. When crash reviews are undecided, SMS will include a notation that reads, “FMCSA reviewed this crash and could not make a preventability determination based on the evidence provided.”
If a submitter fails to provide documents requested by FMCSA, the request will be designated in DataQs as “Closed Due to Non-Response” without any notation in the public display of SMS. If a submitter receives a determination of “preventable” or “undecided,” or the review is closed for failure to submit additional documents, it may be reopened and reconsidered if additional documentation is submitted.
If a review is submitted before the MCMIS crash report is received, the agency says the evaluation will be placed on hold and the submitter will be advised.
The public will be granted 30 days following a determination to refute the proposed finding with documentation or data submitted through the DataQs system. Therefore, any crash that is determined “not preventable” will be listed on the DataQ site with the crash report number, U.S. DOT number, motor carrier name, crash event date, crash event state, and crash type.
FMCSA says it will analyze the demonstration program, including the cost of operating the review program. The analysis will be used to examine the trucking industry’s assertions that many of these crashes are not preventable for truck drivers, and that removing these crashes from the motor carriers’ records would result in a better correlation to future crash risk, and inform future policy decisions.
