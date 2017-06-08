It's Form 2290 filing time; OOIDA can help OOIDA’s Permits and Licensing Department is giving truck owners a heads up: It’s time to think about the federal highway use tax for heavy vehicles. It’s that $550 fee you pay each year when you file an IRS Form 2290.



The current tax period for heavy vehicles begins on July 1, 2017 and ends on June 30, 2018. The balance due shown on the Form 2290 must be paid in full by the due date of the return. For trucks and other taxable vehicles in use during July, the Form 2290 and payment are due this year on Aug. 31. State governments are required to receive proof of payment of the federal heavy vehicle use tax as a condition of vehicle registration.



Fleets with 25 or more vehicles must pay online with the IRS. Smaller fleets still have the option of paying by mailed check or money order or online.



A reminder that in most places, you can no longer just drive to nearest IRS office to process your Form 2290. OOIDA’s Cathy Koncilia of the Business Services Department says if you want to visit the IRS now, you must have an appointment.



And another reminder of two other recent changes: You must have an Employer Identification Number to e-file. You cannot use your Social Security number.



“For a service fee, OOIDA Permits and Licensing Department offers members the convenience and speed of filing the Form 2290s online,” said Koncilia. “If you need help getting an EIN, call OOIDA at 800-444-5791, and we will show you how to apply for one online.”



In general, the federal heavy vehicle use tax applies to trucks, truck tractors and buses with a gross taxable weight of 55,000 pounds or more. Copyright © OOIDA Comments