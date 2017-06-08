At least eight trucks on Indiana highway struck by thrown rocks The term “rocky road” took on a whole new meaning in Indiana. At least eight semis were damaged after they were struck by thrown rocks on Interstate 465 on the morning of Thursday, June 8.



Indiana State Police confirmed to Land Line Now that the trucks were traveling eastbound on I-465 in Indianapolis at around 2 a.m. on Thursday. When troopers arrived at the scene, damaged trucks were lined up on the shoulder. Windshields were cracked and shattered.



ISP told Land Line Now they believe at least two people were throwing rocks at the trucks.



Fox 59 in Indiana is reporting that the incident took place near Madison Avenue. An Indianapolis Metropolitan police car was damaged over the weekend after someone threw a brick from the CSX railroad crossing bridge over Madison Avenue, according to Fox 59. Additionally, two juveniles were arrested within the past month for throwing rocks from a bridge over Madison Avenue.



Police are still investigating the most recent incident.



Land Line Now News Reporter Mary McKenna contributed to this report.

Copyright © OOIDA Comments