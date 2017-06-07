Two ELD Q&A sessions set for July The FMCSA’s National Training Center is hosting two online question-and-answer training sessions on the upcoming electronic logging mandate in July.



The hourlong web-based training sessions will be held 10-11 a.m. Eastern on Thursday, July 6, and 1-2 p.m. on Thursday, July 13. Registration is required, and each session is limited to 200 participants.



You do not have to participate online. You will have to register online, but can participate by phone. To prepare for the session, the National Training Center recommends watching a prerecorded webinar and submitting any questions to ELD@dot.gov.



To register for the July 6 session, click here.

