Chao: DOT will issue revised guidelines on autonomous vehicles The Trump administration will roll out revised guidelines to address autonomous vehicles.



Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao made the announcement Monday, June 5, in Detroit as part of her prepared remarks at the 25th annual International Technical Conference on Enhanced Safety of Vehicles. The new guidelines are expected to be issued in the next few months.



Chao said automated vehicle systems are “potentially transformative” in that they could potentially save tens of thousands of lives by addressing the human factors that cause accidents.



Last September, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued a Federal Automated Vehicle Policy. Chao says her department is “reviewing and updating this policy to incorporate feedback and improvements recommended by numerous stakeholders.”



“NHTSA has been asked to accelerate the process of finalizing the updated voluntary framework so there is clarity among those who look to the Department for guidance,” Chao stated. “The new automated vehicle guidance will replace the previous document and will be released in the next few months, if not sooner.”



A DOT representative says that the policy review is expected to be comprehensive and would include both passenger and commercial vehicles.