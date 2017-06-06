Take Pride Truck Show to kick off Friday The two-day Take Pride Truck Show – a family-friendly, working truck event – is set to kick off on Friday, June 9 at Midwest Trucks and Equipment in Brookville, Ohio.



Show organizers say this year promises to be even bigger and better than last year’s maiden show.



There is no charge to register a truck for voting. All entries are considered “working class wash and show,” and will receive a swag bag full of goodies, provided by 4 State Trucks – Home of the Chrome Shop Mafia. The trucks will compete for first through third place awards in “People’s Choice” and “Kid’s Choice” categories. Trophies are provided by Lincoln Chrome.



Over the course of the two days there will be five different musical acts, ranging from a classic rock cover band to folk music to good old-fashioned country and western. Once again, Tony Justice will be headlining on the Evans Cattle Co. DJ Hauling Stage, Saturday, June 10 at 9 p.m.



The fun doesn’t stop with great musical entertainment and trucks on display. Face painting, bouncy house and an arts-n-crafts booth should keep the kids busy when they aren’t voting for their favorite truck.



Other daytime events include a Jake Brake impersonation contest, as well as a karaoke contest with a twist: “We pick the song you sing.” A “Chicken Light Show” will begin both evenings at 9:30 p.m.



Mixing in a little bit of business with the pleasure, representatives from the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association will hold a state-of-the-industry talk at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. Monte Wiederhold and John Koglman, both members of the OOIDA Board of Directors, will fill attendees in on the status of the electronic-logging mandate and field questions on other important issues truckers are concerned about.



“Ace DeReu’s Ice House” will grind out shaved-ice treats, with all proceeds going to TruckersFinalMile.org, the chosen charitable recipient for this year’s show.



The Take Pride Truck Show event is free to the public.