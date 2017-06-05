Port of Virginia adds 26 truck gates A two-year $31 million project to install 26 new truck gates at the Port of Virginia is near completion. The new truck gates will tie into the new Interstate 564 Intermodal Connector, which will link I-564 to the Norfolk International Terminals.



A grand opening event is planned for Monday, June 26.



The expansion of the NIT North Gate began in July 2015 and is funded by a $15 million TIGER (Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery) Grant, as well as $16 million from the Port of Virginia.



Gate capacity will be more than doubled with the expansion.



The increase in truck gates is part of the Port of Virginia’s overall plan to increase velocity and capacity while decreasing congestion and environmental impacts.



"Our volumes are increasing, and we are in the midst of a significant expansion plan; we are investing $350 million at Norfolk International Terminals to expand the capacity there," said Joe Harris, a spokesperson for the Port of Virginia. "As we expand capacity, we have to have the corresponding gate capacity to handle the additional cargo that we're going to have."