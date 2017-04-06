OOIDA Board meets April 5-8 at the Association's HQ OOIDA’s Board of Directors meets this week. Board members from all over the U.S. and one from Canada will spend the next few days in session at the Association’s Grain Valley, Mo., headquarters.



The board meets twice a year to conduct business and set strategies. One of the items on the agenda of the spring meeting is the official installment of the newly elected members and the swearing-in ceremony.



Every two years, OOIDA holds an election for alternates to the Association’s board. Alternates are elected by and from the membership for two-year terms. This week, OOIDA President Jim Johnston will seat the five new board members – David Jungeblut, John Koglman, Chuck Paar, Hamlin “Trot” Raney III and Doug Smith.



Here’s a brief introduction to the five who will be seated:



David Jungeblut, Sibley, Mo., is an owner-operator with a dedicated account hauling auto parts from Chicago to Kansas City, Mo. He employs one driver in a second truck doing the same. He has been driving truck for 28 years. Back in 1990, he joined OOIDA. He supports the Association and routinely promotes it to other drivers – focusing on its sole function to protect the interests of individual drivers against big trucking, political pandering and kneejerk regulations.



John Marshall Koglman, Oberlin, Ohio, has been an owner-operator since he bought his first truck in 1972. John is 71 and a senior member of OOIDA. He has already served one term on the Board of Directors. He’s hauled stone, sand, pipes, lumber and more. Currently, he hauls mulch with a walking floor trailer and hauls logs for a tree-crane service. As a board member, he says his duty will be to promote OOIDA and to be active on member issues.



Charles “Chuck” Paar, Mount Jewett, Pa., is 61 and a small-fleet owner with five owner-operators leased to him. He has been a member of OOIDA since 1989 and is now a life member. With 43 years of experience, Chuck believes it makes him a helpful mentor to his leased owner-operators. He also believes good input from others can result in truckers being better business people. As a board member, he’ll apply this conviction.



Hamlin “Trot” Raney III, Wake Forest, N.C., is 45 and has his own authority. He pulls a flatbed hauling various equipment and materials. Trot, who joined OOIDA in 2010, would like to see the Association recruit younger members, would like to see new “blood” in the trucking industry, and wants to be part of that younger perspective. His goal as a board member is to be “part of the solution.”



Douglas Ralph Smith is a life member from Bountiful, Utah. He is 63 and has more than 46 years of experience in the trucking industry, with 37 years as an owner-operator. His current operation is dump truck and heavy haul. Doug joined OOIDA in 1999 because he liked getting the representation on issues that matter to him. As a board member, he’s ready to tackle serious obstacles faced by all truckers.



In addition to the elected board members, Employee Alternate Director Brad Hennon will be sworn in to complete the term of Alternate Director Donna Ryun, who retired March 31. OOIDA’s board includes two employees. Hennon was elected by the OOIDA Board Advisory Panel, composed of the Association’s managers and supervisors. Hennon has been an employee of OOIDA since 1998 and manages the Internal Services Department at the Grain Valley headquarters. He also serves as the Emergency Coordinator of the HQ’s Safety Committee.



For more details on other actions of the OOIDA Board during the spring meeting, watch for the full report in the June issue of Land Line. Copyright © OOIDA Comments