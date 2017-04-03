The average price of a gallon of on-highway diesel went up 2.4 cents to $2.556 per gallon for the week ending Monday, April 3. This marks the first increase after three straight weeks of decreases.



Diesel price averages went up in all 10 regions in the U.S., according to the Energy Information Administration. The largest average increase was in the New England region, where prices at the pump went up by 3.7 cents per gallon. Prices increased by four-tenths of a cent in the California region, the smallest increase in the nation.



Following are the average prices by region as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $2.556, up 2.4 cents

East Coast – $2.605, up 1.9 cents

New England – $2.63, up 3.7 cents

Central Atlantic – $2.739, up 1.5 cents

Lower Atlantic – $2.505, up 1.8 cents

Midwest – $2.481, up 2.3 cents

Gulf Coast – $2.414, up 3.6 cents

Rocky Mountain – $2.623, up 2.6 cents

West Coast – $2.839, up 1.7 cents

West Coast less California – $2.735, up 3.2 cents

California – $2.923, up four-tenths of a cent

According to ProMiles, the average retail price at truck stops was $2.502 on Monday morning, a 2.5-cent increase from last week.



ProMiles, the software company that maintains the websites ProMiles.com and TruckMiles.com, continues to offer its own weekly fuel price information. The company’s fuel price data are presented in the same format used by the EIA in the agency’s weekly reports. The prices include a national average as well as regional averages, and comparisons to the previous week and the previous year.



A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.



TruckMiles.com listed the daily average price for Monday at $2.579, with truckers in Pennsylvania paying an average of $2.997 per gallon, the highest in the nation. Truckers in Missouri are paying a national low of $2.313 per gallon, according to the site. No states in the Lower 48 states have been listed in excess of $4 per gallon at the pump since Dec. 4, 2014. No states have reported average prices above $3, unchanged from last week. No states have reported average diesel prices below $2 since April 27, 2016.



AAA has indexed diesel prices at $2.505 for Monday, 40.3 cents more expensive than this time last year and 1.9 cents cheaper than a month ago.



In separate energy news, according to the New York Mercantile Exchange, light sweet crude (also known as West Texas Intermediate) for May delivery was trading at $50.30 at noon CDT on Monday, a $2.57 increase from last Monday and a 40-cent increase from its last settlement price. The price of Brent crude oil for May settlement was listed at $53.20, a $2.45 increase from last Monday and a 37-cent increase from its last settlement price.



According to Reuters, oil prices went down on Monday after reaching three-week highs last week as Libya resumed oil production. Last week, a militia cut Libya output by around one-third. Officials announced on Monday that oil output had returned to normal, driving prices back down.

