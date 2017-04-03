FMCSA announces ELD public meeting on device specs A public meeting on electronic log technical specs is set for 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on May 9 at the U.S. Department of Transportation in Washington, D.C.



The notice announcing the meeting says the agency will discuss the technical specifications in the ELD final rule. The agency called the meeting to help manufacturers produce devices that will comply with the regulation, according to the notice.



The meeting will answer questions from ELD manufacturers and will review the standardized output and data sets.



Those who plan to attend are to register here. Questions for the meeting are to be submitted in advance to ELD@dot.gov.



The ELD final rule compliance deadline is Dec. 18. Motor carriers are required to use a certified electronic logging device. The agency is not reviewing the devices for compliance. Rather they opted for a self-certification process. Currently, manufacturers have self-certified that 34 electronic logging devices meet the specifications.