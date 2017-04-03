OOIDA hopes security reform will eliminate duplicative costs for drivers The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association hopes reform regarding the Transportation Worker Identification Credential (TWIC) program will help eliminate redundancy and reduce unnecessary costs for the driver.



The Surface Transportation and Maritime Security Act would allow TWIC holders to obtain their hazmat endorsement without the need for additional background checks.



“No group is more concerned with transportation security than the truckers moving the cargo,” OOIDA Executive Vice President Todd Spencer said. “They deserve a better system. While there is much more that needs to be accomplished, the Surface Transportation and Maritime Security Act is a significant step in the right direction.”



Doug Morris, OOIDA’s security operations director, said the goal is to make the TWIC a one-stop shop.



“There are obviously a lot of credentials out there for drivers who go to ports and different government facilities,” Morris said. “Each one of these cards costs money, so we and other associations have been trying for years to get it to be one credential.



“The hazardous material endorsement has the same vetting as a TWIC. It’s the same vetting, but each one of these things costs the driver money. They should have one vetting, and if they pass then it should be accepted throughout.”



American Trucking Associations and National Tank Truck Carriers also supports legislation to improve efficiency regarding security in the trucking industry.