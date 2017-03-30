The American Transportation Research Institute launched its annual online truck driver survey to receive feedback on the top concerns in the industry.



Last week, ATRI collected more than 500 driver surveys at the Mid-America Trucking Show in Louisville, Ky. The online version of the same survey is intended to allow a larger number of truck drivers to participate.



“Driver involvement is so critical to ATRI’s research, and we were extremely pleased with the number of surveys completed at MATS,” ATRI President Rebecca Brewster said in a news release. “We encourage drivers to spend a few minutes completing the online survey so that driver opinions are included in the research of these timely issues.”



The survey includes 26 questions on such topics as highway safety, driver retention, and infrastructure.