St. Christopher fund partners with Fastport The St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund announced its new partnership with Fastport at the Mid-America Trucking Show last week in Louisville, Ky. The SCF is a nonprofit organization that helps truck drivers when medical problems lead to financial difficulty. Fastport works individually with companies to build and sustain DOL-approved registered apprenticeship programs and connect candidates with that paid on-the-job training.



The SCF assists by paying for household expenses on behalf of drivers when they are sick or injured and out of work. Often, drivers that apply for assistance will be unable to return to driving because of their medical condition. For instance, they have become an insulin-dependent diabetic, cannot tolerate wearing a CPAP, have a defibrillator, or have had a certain kind of stroke.



While these conditions make the applicant ineligible to continue as an over-the-road trucker, they do not make the person unable to work. Therefore, the SCF has partnered with Fastport to refer these persons to apprenticeship programs to be trained in other transportation jobs.



Late last year, the Department of Labor selected Fastport as the transportation industry intermediary partner for increasing apprenticeship opportunities.



“I’ve been with the SCF since its inception nearly 10 years ago and have been looking for ways to help drivers in these exact situations. Up until now, the best we could do was refer them to their local unemployment office to ask for help finding a non-driving job,” said Dr. Donna Kennedy, executive director.



Dr. Kennedy explains that applicants who have spent the majority of their lives working as truckers want to continue, and they don’t know what else to do.



“Having a way for them to train and remain in the industry they love will truly be life changing,” she said.



Brad Bentley, president of Fastport, projected how the two organizations will work in tandem. “The St. Christopher Truckers Fund has an incredible history and reputation for helping professional drivers who strive to recover after injury and get back to this great industry,” said Bentley. “With their support and the leadership from transportation sector employers around the nation, we will be able to provide great apprenticeship opportunities to continue employing these hardworking trucking professionals.”



The St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization. Assistance includes paying for expenses such as mortgage, utility, car payments, and prescriptions, finding local resources, and providing information on how to negotiate doctor/hospital bills. The SCF also provides health, wellness and prevention programs for drivers. All donations to the SCF are tax-deductible. For more information, visit TruckersFund.org or call 865-202-9428.



Fastport Inc. is an employment software development company that builds products to help civilians and all members of the military community find meaningful employment. Using its proprietary technology, Fastport is committed to matching candidates to actively hiring employers.



Fastport Inc. is a Department of Labor Industry Intermediary to increase apprenticeship programs for civilian and veteran talent and has a commercial co-venture with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Hiring Our Heroes Program to develop the pre-eminent employment marketplace to connect employers and military candidates. For more information, visit Fastport.com. Copyright © OOIDA Comments