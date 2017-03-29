Truck drivers face thousands of regulations in the daily operation of their trucks. One big problem with that, according to OOIDA, is that very few regulations have been shown to improve highway safety.



As part of its new campaign “Knock Out Bad Regs,” the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association is calling on its members to identify regulations most harmful to them and their business. A survey is online at Fighting For Truckers.

OOIDA launched the campaign in response to a changing environment in Washington, D.C.



“With the new president and Congressional leadership on Capitol Hill committing to reduce regulatory burdens on small businesses, we need OOIDA members to help us Knock Out Bad Regs,” OOIDA’s recent membership communication states.



Launched during the Mid-America Trucking Show, OOIDA intends for the campaign to help keep the pressure on the administration and Congress to make good on their promises to reduce regulatory burdens.



“We are concerned that the promise to reduce regulations will instead turn into an effort by policy makers in Washington, D.C., to add even more burdensome regulations,” said Todd Spencer, OOIDA executive vice president. “Congress should be working to eliminate costly regulations like ELDs and speed limiters rather than adding even more rules and red tape.”



“Our members have always been highly engaged in the process,” said Spencer. “But there is an urgent need to increase the volume going forward.”



Part of the campaign will require lawmaker education concerning the downside of many of the regulations on the books today. OOIDA is also asking drivers to send in stories about how bad regulations have negatively affected their business.



Finally, OOIDA is also calling on members to schedule meetings with their lawmakers to discuss the burdens faced because of excessive regulations. Read more about the campaign at Fighting For Truckers.