More than 2,000 International trucks recalled for air brake issue Navistar is recalling certain International trucks with model years ranging from 2016 to 2018. Affected trucks have an issue with the air brakes.



More specifically, International LoneStar (2017), ProStar (2016-2017), LT (2016-2018) and RH (2017-2018) trucks fall under the recall. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 2,733 trucks are affected.



The air dryer mounting bracket may fracture, which could cause the air dryer to separate from the vehicle frame with possible airline separation from the dryer, resulting in air system leaks or loss of air pressure to the brake system, according to a NHTSA recall document.



Loss of air in the brake system can increase stopping distances and increase the risk of a crash. Drivers may notice loss of air pressure on the air gauge or hear a buzzer in the cab in affected trucks.



Navistar will replace the air dryer mounting bracket with a bracket made of stronger material. Owners and dealerships are expected to be notified of the recall by May 12. For questions, contact Navistar at 800-448-7825 with recall number 17502. Copyright © OOIDA Comments