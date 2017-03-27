Graebel Van Lines closing its doors Dallas-based Graebel Van Lines is shutting down operations and selling off its assets.



The company, which at one time was the nation’s largest independently owned and operated moving company, posted a letter on its website announcing the decision on March 22. The letter states that the company is “ceasing ongoing operations, effective immediately.” The letter also states that the company’s assets are subject to liens from an unnamed secured creditor, and that Graebel is cooperating with that creditor to liquidate its remaining assets.



“We regret that the circumstances of recent months have led to this result, and we ask for your cooperation in our efforts to manage this liquidation with a minimum of administrative expense,” the letter states.



According to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s SMS carrier registration, Graebel Van Lines operated 471 power units and 875 drivers as of February. Graebel trucks traveled roughly 23.8 million miles in 2014, according to SMS.



The company was spun off from Aurora, Colo.-based Graebel Cos. and sold to Dallas-based All My Sons Moving & Storage in 2014. Graebel Van Lines is not affiliated with Graebel Cos.



In February, a California trucker brought a lawsuit against Graebel Van Lines in state court, seeking back pay and overtime wages. The lawsuit, which was filed Feb. 27 in Los Angeles County Superior Court, seeks class action status as well as back pay and overtime wages for class members who were allegedly misclassified as independent contractors. Copyright © OOIDA Comments