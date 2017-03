Mar. 24, 2017 – Land Line Now on Sirius XM 146 Terry Scruton and Mark Reddig have the latest installment of Roses and Razzberries. Land Line Magazine’s Tyson Fisher tells us why we should not avoid using social media. Mark also finds out about Jon Osburn’s favorite part of the Mid-America Trucking Show. And finally, OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., crew is at MATS. They talk to Mark about what they do when they’re at the show. Copyright © OOIDA Comments