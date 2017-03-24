2017 MATS: And that's a wrap The Mid-America Trucking Show wraps up at 4 p.m. on Saturday after dominating the trucking world this week, March 23-25, in Louisville, Ky.



Attendees “oohed and aahed” over glitzy equipment, custom show trucks, good food and great music from Tony Justice and Thompson Square. Truckers and their families, some with kids in wagons, hiked more than a million square feet of vendor exhibits, all of which were under one massive roof at the Kentucky Expo Center.



Land Line’s magazine and radio staff have been on the scene all week, along with OOIDA staff. Check out our coverage and traditional Pork Chop Diaries on the Tandem Thoughts blog on LandLineMag.com. You’ll find reports on industry trends, the hottest products and coolest new equipment. You’ll find out who won the Goodyear Highway Hero for this year, who won the coveted Paul K. Young Truck Beauty Championship, and more. If you didn’t make the event this year, you’ll feel like you did. If you are there, maybe we wrote about you. Copyright © OOIDA Comments