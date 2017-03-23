The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association launched an energetic campaign on Thursday, March 23, at the Mid-America Trucking Show to encourage its members to push back against excessive trucking regulations.



The “Knock Out Bad Regs” effort will give OOIDA members the tools to hold the Administration and Congress to their pledge to reduce regulations.

“We are concerned that the promise to reduce regulations will instead turn into an effort by policy makers in Washington, D.C., to add even more burdensome regulations,” said Todd Spencer, executive vice president. “Congress should be working to eliminate costly regulations like ELDs and speed limiters rather than adding even more rules and red tape.”



“Knock Out Bad Regs” will help educate and encourage members on what they need to do in identifying their lawmakers in Washington, D.C., and reaching out to them effectively.



“Our members have always been highly engaged in the process,” said Todd Spencer. “But there is an urgent need to increase the volume going forward.”



Visit FightingForTruckers.com for more information.