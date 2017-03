Mar. 22, 2017 – Land Line Now on Sirius XM 146 The U.S. Department of Transportation may take a big budget hit. And Tennessee goes a step further in putting state troopers in tractor-trailers. Reed Black has those stories. Diesel is down to its lowest since December. Freight and rates are up after last week’s storms. Terry Scruton has this week’s diesel and market reports. And finally, the FMCSA has withdrawn its safety fitness determination proposal. Copyright © OOIDA Comments