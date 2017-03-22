Arrow Truck Sales load new 'Prime Program' with incentives Arrow Truck Sales Inc. has announced a used truck purchasing program for owner-operators who currently drive for select carriers or belong to select associations like OOIDA.



As a Prime member, the buyer qualifies for certain exclusive benefits, including a free six-month/50,000 mile warranty, special $1,000 allowance and more.



Carriers currently engaged in the Prime program include Landstar, USA Truck, Allied Van Lines and others.



The Prime program is also offered through select associations, including Women In Trucking, OOIDA, National Minority Trucking Association and more. A complete list of Prime benefits, carriers and associations can be found on Arrow’s website.



"We're happy to be associated with these premier carriers and associations," stated Jim Taber, Arrow's National Account sales executive. "We believe these strategic partnerships will ultimately benefit drivers wanting to buy a used truck while receiving incentives to help with their purchase."