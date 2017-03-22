It was a Truckers For Troops packing day on Wednesday, March 22, at the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association. Large boxes were filled with supplies for our troops overseas.

Tate Godwin in OOIDA’s shipping and receiving department makes sure every box brims with good stuff they’d like or need, including Nutri-Grain bars, chili, tuna, pub mix, Skittles, Q-tips, crossword and Sudoku puzzles, and body powder.



In the ten years of the Truckers For Troops telethon, which is held in November, truckers have donated more than half a million dollars.



Most of the money pays for care packages for our troops overseas, but some of it is used to provide practical items needed by military veterans who are in health care facilities here in the United States.