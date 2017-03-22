Georgia trucker ordered out of service after separate DUI and drug charges A Georgia trucker has been deemed an imminent hazard to public safety by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and has been issued an out-of-service order. The man was arrested for a DUI crash shortly after seeking emergency help while on a Schedule II controlled substance.



Christopher M. Speyrer called for an ambulance for himself in October 2016 while his truck was parked at the Sonic at Love’s in Greenwood, La. While obtaining help from paramedics, Speyrer confessed that he had been using crystal meth and was up for five days, according to the OOS order.



Approximately one month later, Speyrer was driving on Interstate 64 in Henrico County, Va., when he crashed into traffic in front of him that had abruptly stopped. The passenger vehicle in front of the truck subsequently struck another vehicle, resulting in a multi-vehicle, chain reaction crash.



A Virginia court found that Speyrer was driving under the influence during the crash.



Speyrer was issued an OOS order on March 8 by a Georgia FMCSA regional field administrator. If Speyrer violates the order, he could face civil penalties up to $1,782. Each day of operation will be considered a separate violation.