Mar. 21, 2017 – Land Line Now on Sirius XM 146 How do you know whether to fight a ticket or just pay the fine? Terry Scruton finds out from the guys at Road Law. Many states are looking at fuel tax increases to fund road projects. Reed Black gets more details from Mike Matousek and Keith Goble. OOIDA joins forces to fight ELDs and speed limiters. Terry talks about that with Laura O'Neill-Kaumo.