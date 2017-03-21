Your basic need-to-know list for this week at MATS The Mid-America Trucking Show takes place this week, March 23-25, in Louisville. That’s pronounced by Kentuckians and other Southerners as Louahvulle. Of course, you can pronounce it as you please, but you may get some side eye for saying Lewieville.



If this is your first trip, you need to know this is not just a truck show. The exhibits are under one massive roof at the Kentucky Expo Center. The floor plan spreads out over 1.1 million square feet of exhibit space.



On Thursday (VIP Day) the hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The regular show opens at 1 p.m. and runs until 6 p.m. On Friday, the hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Saturday it’s 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.



A star attraction at the show is the Paul K. Young Truck Beauty Championship Show. The competition trucks are not inside, but on display in Lot J behind the West Wing. The awards ceremony will take place in the South Wing Lobby, room B104, on Saturday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.



Mobil Delvac presents a free concert on Friday, March 24, at Freedom Hall. The night kicks off with trucker, OOIDA Member, and rising star Tony Justice. After Tony knocks out the crowd, the popular hit makers Thompson Square will take the stage. Complimentary tickets will be distributed, while supplies last, from the Mobil Delvac Booth No. 18160 in the North Wing during show hours.



As always, food, music and free truck parking is available at Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium, courtesy of TravelCenters of America. TA and Petro will provide free shuttle service and a shower trailer.



While you explore the Mid-America Trucking Show, TA Truck Service technicians will be performing repairs and services in the Papa John's Cardinal Stadium parking lot. You can save up to 50 percent off service costs with the show special prices when you schedule your service appointment online before the show. Or you can schedule with a TA Truck Service representative in the TA and Petro booth No. 19156.



Services include tire replacements and repairs; DOT inspections; used truck inspections; computer diagnostics and fault code troubleshooting; electrical systems testing and repair; air system repairs; light repairs, and wheel balancing. Available service times: Thursday, March 23 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday, March 24 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Saturday, March 25 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.



Land Line’s magazine and radio staff will be converging on the Mid-America Trucking Show, along with OOIDA staff. Watch for our coverage on the Tandem Thoughts blog on LandLineMag.com. OOIDA will be at Booth No. 11128 in the North Wing and at Booth No. 65229 in the West Wing. Jon Osburn, Sassi Dog and the Spirit truck will be parked in Lot J by the Paul K. Young Truck Beauty Championship contestants. Copyright © OOIDA Comments