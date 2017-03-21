States pursue permission for truck platoon testing Authority to test driver-assistive truck platooning technology on highways is a trending topic at statehouses around the country. The concept uses a truck to control the speed and braking of other trucks.



As more and more states attempt to allow testing on their roadways, some elected officials are sharing concerns about where the process is headed.



During the National Governors Association’s winter meetings last month in Washington, D.C., multiple governors raised concerns to new Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao about how the growth of self-driving technologies will affect truck drivers.



The U.S. Department of Labor estimates there are more than 1.6 million Americans driving large trucks.



Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker acknowledged the opportunity that autonomous vehicles provide, but he said he is concerned about the potential economic hardship that could be caused along the way.



Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder shares the concern.



“For truck drivers, we need to be looking farther out as to what are their career opportunities as we see these autonomous vehicles emerge,” Snyder said. “How do we make sure we’re planning far enough ahead so we don’t create job-loss opportunities for people?”



Chao assured the governors she has the same concerns.



Advocates for the technology tout its ability to reduce greenhouse gases, increase energy efficiency, and improve safety in the trucking industry. They add that well-plotted trips would also ease congestion.



Critics question how automated vehicles and traditional vehicles will interact on roadways. Others doubt whether widespread use of the technology is realistic.



Another point raised by critics is that there are few studies that consider the potential impacts of autonomous trucks being able to provide door-to-door delivery.



In the meantime, state legislatures from around the country are pursuing rules to permit truck platoon testing.



Below are some notable efforts followed by Land Line.



The Arkansas House voted 85-1 on Monday, March 20, to advance a bill to permit truck platooning.



Sponsored by Sen. Charlie Collins, R-Fayetteville, the bill would also revise state law that covers the minimum requirements for vehicle following distances.



State law mandates a minimum of 200 feet between vehicles traveling on highways.



HB1754 would authorize platooning vehicles to follow at a distance between 75 and 125 feet. The change is necessary to greenlight testing of the technology on state roadways.



A licensed commercial driver would be required in each platooning vehicle. An exception would be made on a closed course.



“House Bill 1754 takes us a baby step forward allowing the trucking companies to use what is known as platooning technology – much like adaptive cruise control,” Collins said during floor discussion.



“Nothing in this bill would take a driver out of the seat of the truck. It would only allow trucking companies to put a plan forward to allow platooning technology.”



He added that trucking companies would need to submit any plans to the highway commission for approval.



The bill awaits further consideration in the Senate.



Similar efforts are underway in Iowa, South Carolina and Tennessee.



The Iowa DOT says the change is needed to allow companies interested in testing the technology to access the state’s roadways.



In Tennessee, the Senate Transportation and Safety Committee voted on Monday to advance their version of the platooning rule with the following distance change.



“The rule right now is they have to be separated by 300 feet. (The bill) allows them, once they are communicating vehicle-to-vehicle, to pull right up against one another,” said Sen. Mark Green, R-Clarksville.



The bill, SB676, now moves to the Senate floor. The House version, HB751, is scheduled for committee consideration today.



Multiple efforts renewed at the Missouri statehouse would authorize driver-assistive technology on state highways. One year ago then-Gov. Jay Nixon vetoed a bill to set up a six-year pilot program to permit testing truck platoons of up to two vehicles with less than 50 feet separation.



State law prohibits truck and bus drivers from following another such vehicle within 300 feet.



Nixon said at the time that although automated driving technology has advanced significantly in recent years, the “long-term safety and reliability of this technology remains unproven.”



He added that “using Missouri highways as a testing ground for long-haul trucks to deploy this unproven technology is simply a risk not worth taking at this time.”



Rep. Charlie Davis, R-Webb City, and Sen. Dan Hegeman, R-Cosby, have introduced bills to authorize truck platoons and exempt them from the state’s minimum following distance.



Testifying before a House committee earlier this year, Teamsters representative Jerry Wood said the legislation lacks critical detail and raises safety concerns. He added the technology could result in accidents by reducing the spacing between trucks if any type of mechanical failure or other incident occurs.



Both bills, HB108 and SB243, have advanced from their respective transportation committees and await further consideration in each statehouse chamber.



Nevada, Oregon and Pennsylvania have legislation that would set state statute for testing of the truck technology on highways.



In Nevada, the Assembly Transportation Committee today is scheduled to consider AB68. Likewise, the Pennsylvania Senate and House Transportation committees are also scheduled to meet today to discuss the issue.



Pennsylvania State University-State College has already received $3 million in federal funds to enhance truck platooning, traffic coordination, and vehicle routing for autonomous vehicles.



Keystone State lawmakers say that automated vehicles will play a significant role in the future of transportation.



“It’s important that we understand all of the ramifications of testing them here,” stated Rep. John Taylor, R-Philadelphia.



A California bill covers the intent of the Legislature to enact autonomous vehicle legislation that addresses freight vehicle safety.



Volvo and Caltrans recently completed a partially automated platoon test on the 110 Freeway in Los Angeles.



Magnus Koeck, Volvo Trucks vice president of marketing and brand management, said platooning “can benefit freight companies and professional drivers alike through safer, more fuel-efficient operations.” Copyright © OOIDA Comments