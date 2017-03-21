Scorched earth. Livestock burned alive. Families evacuated from homes. It is a post-apocalyptic scene straight out of a movie, except this is a reality in a large area in Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas affected by wildfires in March.

Courtesy of Tommy Roach

Truckers deliver hay to farmers and ranchers affected by wildfires that burned hundreds of thousands of acres in Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. Truckers deliver hay to farmers and ranchers affected by wildfires that burned hundreds of thousands of acres in Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas.

As of Tuesday, March 21, the Northwest Oklahoma Complex fire has burned approximately 780,000 acres in Oklahoma and Kansas with at least two people killed as a result. One of the deaths was a trucker whose truck jackknifed on Highway 34 in Kansas after trying to back up from the fire, according to the Kansas State Police. The trucker died from smoke inhalation after exiting the truck.



With the largest fire event in Kansas’ state history proving to be dangerous and sometimes fatal, many truckers still feel compelled to take part in relief efforts. Volunteering their time and equipment, truckers across the nation are hauling hay to farmers affected by the fires.



On March 9, Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback signed an executive order that “facilitates the immediate delivery of large quantities of hay, feed, fencing materials, and other relief supplies by waiving certain motor carrier regulations.” Approximately 85 percent of Clark County’s land mass had been burned at the time.



OOIDA Senior Member Tommy Roach is no stranger to wildfires. From Robert Lee, Texas, Roach volunteered his time and equipment to combat wildfires near his home in 2011 and 2009. Knowing the hardships, Roach again volunteered to help farmers and ranchers near the Oklahoma panhandle, approximately three hours away.



Roach wasn’t alone. In fact, he saw one of the biggest volunteer showings among truckers, possibly hundreds of truckers coming in to haul hay.

Photo by Sarah Therrien

Predominately a cattle hauler, Roach was told to be on standby to move cattle to greener pastures, literally. That call never came in.



“By then it was apparent just how bad things were and how much they were going to need hay to be brought in for the surviving cattle,” Roach said.



A friend in Wheeler, Texas, had hay lined up to be delivered. According to Roach, truckers from all over showed up to pick up the hay regardless of truck type. Everything from van to removable gooseneck trailers was seen hauling hay to farmers affected by the wildfires.



Nobody knew the farmers they were helping or necessarily where they were going at all. They just knew that help was needed.



“Everybody was from probably 250-300 miles away,” Roach said.



Hay was located at a centralized point near Turkey, Texas. Initially, the idea was that farmers and ranchers in need could stop by the drop-off point and get what they needed. The only problem was that those who needed hay had small trailers connected to pickup trucks. Several round trips would be needed to pick up enough food just for one day.



Terry Button, chairman of the Transportation Board for the National Hay Association, said the last time he saw truckers band together like this was about 25 years ago during a major drought in the South spanning from Kentucky to Florida.



Button, an OOIDA Senior Member from Rushville, N.Y., said one tractor-trailer is needed to supply just one farmer with enough hay for one day, maybe two.



Roach said more help will more than likely be needed for at least several more weeks. Button advises truckers who want to volunteer to make sure plenty of help is available to load and unload hay since it can take several hours for just one load.



For information about volunteering and donating for wildfire relief efforts, click here.