Letter to DOT's Chao: OOIDA, others unite on reg reduction and cost control OOIDA, in addition to 16 other organizations, sent a joint letter to Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao on Tuesday, March 21, advocating for the delay and repeal of FMCSA’s electronic logging devices mandate. The letter also urges the elimination of the agency’s proposed speed limiter rule.



The letter is a response to President Donald Trump’s Executive Order titled “Reducing Regulation and Controlling Regulatory Costs.” This Jan. 30 order requires the elimination of two existing regulations for each newly proposed federal rulemaking.



The 17 diverse groups signed on to the letter are listed at the bottom of this article. According to the letter, all would be negatively affected by two DOT rulemakings: the electronic logging device mandate and the proposed speed limiter rule.



“We believe the elimination of these rules would provide substantial regulatory relief to a wide variety of industries,” said Collin Long, OOIDA director of legislative affairs.



In direct relation to controlling regulatory costs, the letter states that the ELD mandate alone is estimated to cost a whopping $2 billion, making it one of the most expensive of all federal rulemakings advanced by the Obama administration. FMCSA’s proposed speed limiter rule will add another $845 million in implementation costs to members of the organizations listed.



In the request to eliminate these two rules, the letter points out to Secretary Chao that “of all the regulations your department will consider repealing under the Executive Order, none will have a greater positive impact on American businesses than these two costly and burdensome rules.”



Agricultural Retailers Association

American Farm Bureau Federation

Lucas Oil Products

National Association of Small Trucking Companies

National Cotton Council

National Federation of Independent Business

National Grain and Feed Association

National Ground Water Association

National Hay Association

National Motorists Association

National Oilseed Processors Association

National Pork Producers Council

National Ready Mixed Concrete Association

National Stone, Sand & Gravel Association

New England Fuel Institute

Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association

Petroleum Marketers Association of America Copyright © OOIDA Comments