OOIDA, in addition to 16 other organizations, sent a joint letter to Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao on Tuesday, March 21, advocating for the delay and repeal of FMCSA’s electronic logging devices mandate. The letter also urges the elimination of the agency’s proposed speed limiter rule.
The letter is a response to President Donald Trump’s Executive Order titled “Reducing Regulation and Controlling Regulatory Costs.” This Jan. 30 order requires the elimination of two existing regulations for each newly proposed federal rulemaking.
The 17 diverse groups signed on to the letter are listed at the bottom of this article. According to the letter, all would be negatively affected by two DOT rulemakings: the electronic logging device mandate and the proposed speed limiter rule.
“We believe the elimination of these rules would provide substantial regulatory relief to a wide variety of industries,” said Collin Long, OOIDA director of legislative affairs.
In direct relation to controlling regulatory costs, the letter states that the ELD mandate alone is estimated to cost a whopping $2 billion, making it one of the most expensive of all federal rulemakings advanced by the Obama administration. FMCSA’s proposed speed limiter rule will add another $845 million in implementation costs to members of the organizations listed.
In the request to eliminate these two rules, the letter points out to Secretary Chao that “of all the regulations your department will consider repealing under the Executive Order, none will have a greater positive impact on American businesses than these two costly and burdensome rules.”
Agricultural Retailers Association
American Farm Bureau Federation
Lucas Oil Products
National Association of Small Trucking Companies
National Cotton Council
National Federation of Independent Business
National Grain and Feed Association
National Ground Water Association
National Hay Association
National Motorists Association
National Oilseed Processors Association
National Pork Producers Council
National Ready Mixed Concrete Association
National Stone, Sand & Gravel Association
New England Fuel Institute
Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association
Petroleum Marketers Association of America