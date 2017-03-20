Caterpillar hires top gun for battle with IRS Caterpillar has hired former U.S. Attorney General William Barr to represent the heavy-duty machinery manufacturer after three of its offices in Illinois were raided by federal agents two weeks ago.



Barr has recently returned to Kirkland & Ellis, a law firm in Washington, D.C. According to law.com, Barr and the law firm have been retained by Caterpillar to advise it during this investigation.



Bill Barr served as attorney general from 1991 to 1993 during the administration of President George H.W. Bush.



Federal law enforcement agencies conducted a search of three offices owned by Caterpillar Inc., including the company’s corporate headquarters in Peoria, Ill., on March 2.



The warrant in those searches cited possible “misleading financial reports.”



The IRS had earlier notified Caterpillar that it owed $2 billion in taxes for profits from its subsidiary in Switzerland.



According to CBS News, the heavy equipment maker is denying it broke any federal tax laws.



