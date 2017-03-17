OOIDA recently announced honorees in the Association’s Safe Driving Award program. The following drivers have been recognized by the Association for truck driving excellence:





Thomas R. Wallace of Halifax, Va., has been recognized for 45 years of safe, accident-free driving.

Joseph G. Velasquez of Las Vegas, Nev., has been recognized for 33 years of safe, accident-free driving.

Doug W. Ludwig of Paola, Kan., has been recognized for 30 years of safe, accident-free driving.

Charlie Staab of Franklin, Pa., has been recognized for 22 years of safe, accident-free driving.

David W. Carr of Starkville, Miss., has been recognized for 20 years of safe, accident-free driving.

Mark A. Donaldson of Virden, Ill., has been recognized for 20 years of safe, accident-free driving.

Mark A. Miller of Ravenna, Ohio, has been recognized for 13 years of safe, accident-free driving.

Garfield Harper Jr. of Westampton, N.J., has been recognized for 12 years of safe, accident-free driving.

Marcus V. Benning of Des Moines, Iowa, has been recognized for six years of safe, accident-free driving.



The OOIDA Safe Driving Award Program is designed to recognize and reward OOIDA members for their safe, accident-free years while operating a commercial vehicle. Safe driving awards are available to all eligible OOIDA members who qualify based on the number of years for which the member has operated a commercial vehicle without being involved in a preventable accident.



The program is sponsored by Shell Rotella.