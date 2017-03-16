ExpoCam on OOIDA's travel calendar for April OOIDA announced this week the association will travel to Canada next month to participate in ExpoCam, a major trucking event. ExpoCam is on the calendar for April 20-22 in Montreal, Quebec.



OOIDA Board Member Johanne Couture and OOIDA Member Dean Empey of Brockville, Ontario, will join the Association’s Director of Marketing Mike Schermoly at OOIDA’s booth, No. 8050.



ExpoCam takes place at Place Bonaventure, located in the heart of downtown Montreal. The show features trucks, equipment, new technology and other products. Copyright © OOIDA Comments