The U.S. Department of Transportation faces a nearly $2.5 billion cut in funding under President Trump’s proposed federal budget. The Hill reports the cut would amount to 13 percent of the department’s current budget of just more than $16 billion a year.



The Trump administration says the budget cut is designed to eliminate programs that are inefficient, duplications of other programs, or involve activities that would be better handled by states.



On Wednesday Mick Mulvaney, director of the Office of Management and Budget, previewed the president’s FY18 budget.



“You will see reductions, for example, in other agencies on infrastructure programs. And people might say, well, goodness gracious, that doesn’t line up with what the president said about a commitment to infrastructure. That was done intentionally.”



Mulvaney said on the DOT’s budget plan, some line-item reductions for infrastructure appear.



“Because we believe those programs to be less efficient than the infrastructure package that we're working on for later on this year,” he said. “So what we've effectively done is try to move money out of existing, more inefficient programs, and hold that money for what we expect to be more efficient infrastructure programs later on.”



Cuts are being proposed in many government departments. At the same time, Trump is calling for a $54 billion increase in military spending.



Land Line Now’s Reed Black contributed to this article.

