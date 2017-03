March 15, 2017 – Land Line Now on Sirius XM 146 A state trooper saved a trucker whose rig was stuck as wildfires overtook them. We’ll have that, plus information about a winter storm causing unusual freight movement; an analysis of the fix to the 34-hour restart; cracks in OPEC driving diesel prices down; how the switch from storefronts to online retailers affects trucking; and how an alleged truck safety hearing went awry. Copyright © OOIDA Comments