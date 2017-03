Mar. 14, 2017 – Land Line Now on Sirius XM 146 Mark Reddig gets some tax advice from Shasta May. Reed Black, Keith Goble and Mike Matousek discuss some new legislation in Ohio, including extending power to arrest to small-town cops. Finally, Mark talks to Laura O’Neill-Kaumo about the efforts being made by OOIDA in the ongoing ELD fight. Copyright © OOIDA Comments