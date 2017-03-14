Wyoming Highway Patrol increases enforcement on Teton Pass Truckers driving through Wyoming need to steer clear of Teton Pass (Wyoming State Highway 22) between the city of Jackson and the Idaho state line. Wyoming Highway Patrol is increasing trooper presence after several trucks violated a restriction that is in place from Nov. 15 to April 1.



According to a WHP press release, multiple violations of the seasonal trailer and overweight restrictions not only have caused crashes and closures, but have also left motorists stranded. WHP troopers will now be working time at Teton Pass through April 1 to ensure that no more violations occur.



Working with Wyoming Department of Transportation, the Teton County Sheriff's Office, the Idaho State Police and the Teton County Attorney's Office, WHP will stop truckers before they enter the pass. Increased fines for careless or reckless driving can be handed out to any truckers violating the restrictions.



Looking forward, WHP and WYDOT are considering measures to prevent violations, including upgrading signs, using weight sensors and license plate readers, and updating GPS providers with closure information for truckers relying on the technology for routes.



For Wyoming road info, use the Wyoming 511 app for Android and iOS smartphones.