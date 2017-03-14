After signing a Proclamation of Disaster Emergency preparing for a major winter storm, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has directed PennDOT and the Turnpike to restrict speeds on interstates and travel for large commercial vehicles.



A ban on tandem truck trailers, empty trailers, towed trailers, buses, recreational vehicles and motorcycles is in place on the following highways: Interstates 70, 76, 78, 80, 81, 83, 84, 99, 283, 176, 180, 476, 380 and all expressways not on the interstate system.



All trucks have been restricted from Interstate 84. The Interstate 81 corridor is open to trucks, but PennDOT advises truckers to find parking if they are moving east since New York has implemented a truck ban on the interstate.



A 45 mph speed limit has also been put in place on those highways, including the Turnpike, Superload permits have been canceled for Tuesday.



The proclamation authorizes PennDOT to waive commercial vehicle regulations.

Winter Storm scene from FOX 40 offices. #WinterStormStella #winterstorm pic.twitter.com/aM06oYLZga — FOX 40 News WICZ TV (@wicztv) March 14, 2017

According to the New York State Department of Transportation, a full travel ban on I-84 has been implemented in the state. Additionally, a tractor-trailer ban is in effect on I-87 in New York.



The Vermont Agency of Transportation has issued a chain-up requirement for Vermont Route 9 between Wilmington and Bennington.



The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has also implemented a speed reduction on Interstate 90, including a ban on tandems and propane.



For up-to-date traffic info in Pennsylvania, visit 511PA.com.



For the New England area, visit NewEngland511.org.



New York traffic information can be found at 511NY.org.