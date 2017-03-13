Fastport to provide apprenticeship presentation at MATS Fastport plans to educate trucking employers about the benefits of apprenticeships during a presentation at Mid-America Trucking Show in Louisville, Ky.



“We are proud to provide the venue and opportunity for the transportation industry to learn more about creating incredible paid training programs for the next generation of trucking professionals,” Toby Young, president of Exhibit Management Associates for MATS, said in a news release.



The presentation on how to “Accelerate and Build Your Apprenticeship Program” will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 23. Exhibitors and employers can register at the Fastport website.



Fastport, which is committed to matching military job seekers to employers, is serving as the U.S. Department of Labor’s transportation and logistics industry intermediary for promoting apprenticeships.



“By working together to attract both civilians and veterans as future transportation professionals, the industry and its leading employers will improve the lives of their newest employees and the health of our nation’s economy,” Fastport President Brad Bentley said.



