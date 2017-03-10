Group to feed truckers, raise money for charity at MATS When OOIDA Life Members L.W. and Jan McNeil and Rob Fernald started offering free meals to truck drivers at the Mid-America Trucking Show several years ago, many people asked why they were doing it.



“Cause we can,” was the typical response, Jan McNeil said.



Now, “Cause We Can,” is the name of a volunteer group consisting of current and former truck drivers who want to give back to the industry. The “Cause We Can” café will serve breakfast and dinner to hungry truck drivers at MATS in Louisville, Ky., March 23-25 at the Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium parking lot. There will be donation cans for the St Christopher Truckers Relief Fund and Truckers Final Mile.



“We want to give something back,” said Jan McNeil, who recently retired with L.W. as team drivers for decades. “There aren’t a lot of convenient places to eat in that parking lot.”



She also stressed that the cost of the meals are by donation only and that no one will be turned away because of an inability to pay.



The breakfast on March 23 will be 7:30-9:30 a.m. and include scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage links and patties, biscuits and gravy, home fried potatoes, oatmeal, fresh fruit, coffee, iced tea and lemonade.



There will also be meals 6:30-8 p.m. on March 23; 8-9:30 a.m. and 6:30-8 p.m. on March 24; and 7-8:30 a.m. and 5:30-7 p.m. on March 25. The meals will vary.



For more information, check out the group’s Facebook page.



Copyright © OOIDA Comments