CVSA Roadcheck set for June 6-8 The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s International Roadcheck is in its 30th year in 2017. This year’s International Roadcheck will take place June 6-8, 2017. It is the largest targeted enforcement program on commercial motor vehicles in the world with nearly 15 trucks or buses inspected, on average, every minute across North America during a 72-hour period.



International Roadcheck is an annual three-day event when CVSA-certified inspectors conduct compliance, enforcement and educational initiatives targeted at various elements of motor carrier, vehicle and driver safety.



Since its inception in 1988, roadside inspections conducted during International Roadcheck have numbered more than 1.4 million. Roadcheck also provides an opportunity to educate industry and the general public about the importance of safe commercial vehicle operations and the roadside inspection program.



CVSA sponsors International Roadcheck with participation by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, Canadian Council of Motor Transport Administrators, Transport Canada, and the Secretariat of Communications and Transportation (Mexico).



In past years, jurisdictions in the U.S. and Canada have actively participated in the program and publicized the number of inspections and out-of-service orders. There haven’t been any hard numbers out of Mexico in recent years.



No word yet on what this year’s focus will be, but for more information, visit the CVSA website. Copyright © OOIDA Comments